Report: Paul Jackson To Step Down As Chief Programming And Music Content Officer At Nova

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Paul Jackson, Chief Programming & Music Content Officer for independent Australian radio and audio content conglomerate Nova Entertainment, announced plans to exit the company.

According to Radio Today, Jackson informed Nova’s Board of Directors last week that he intends to step down.

“I’m immensely proud of what we have achieved during my twelve years at NOVA. It has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to do so many amazing things, surrounded by such a fantastic team of people. I am excited for the future as I start my own international radio consultancy and I am also keen to pursue some other unique and innovative business ideas that I have been developing,” Jackson said in a statement provided to Radio Today.

“For twelve years Paul has led our Programming function, over what has been an incredibly successful period for the business. We thank Paul for all he has done and all of us at NOVA Entertainment wish him all the best for his next endeavors,” added Nova CEO Peter Charlton.

Jackson joined Nova Entertainment (DMG Radio at the time) in 2010 and played a key role in the radio network’s success as Australia’s top Metro FM network with an audience of more than 2.6 million fans.

Radio Today reported that following Jackson’s exit, Nova’s senior programming team, including Peter Clay, Ben Latimer and Brendan Taylor, will report directly to CEO Peter Charlton.