Mammoth Continues Their Expansion Through A Partnership With Tommy Ginoza’s New Venture, Sugar Monkey

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Midwest-based concert promoter Mammoth Inc. announced the formation of a partnership with concert industry veteran Tommy Ginoza and his newly formed venture, Sugar Monkey.

Ginoza is no stranger to the live events industry, starting his career at Goldenvoice in 1996 and has since worked with artists across multiple genres, putting shows in everything from local clubs to arenas, as well as national tours.

“I have known and worked with Jeff and Josh for nearly 20+ years and we have become good friends during that time,” Tommy Ginoza says. “In my career, I’ve been very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with several great people who have become great friends. I have always admired the work ethic, integrity and entrepreneurial drive of Jeff, Josh and Streigs (Sean Striegel) and I’m thrilled that I get to continue that by joining forces with them and the entire Mammoth team.”

Details about the Los Angeles-based Sugar Monkey are still scarce and will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The deal continues Mammoth’s expansion that included a merger with Portland, Oregon’s Mike Thrasher Presents and the opening of Mammoth Northeast led by Sean Striegel.

“Tommy is a reputable talent and booking executive and an expert in the event operations field,” said Mammoth’s Jeff Fortier. “When he shared that he was creating his own company, Sugar Monkey, we knew this would be a great opportunity to closely work with Tommy. We’re excited to be partnering with him.”