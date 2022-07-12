Amon Amarth Announce Plans For A North American Death Metal Raid

(CelebrityAccess) — Swedish melodic death metal Vikings Amon Amarth announced plans for what is being billed as the biggest death metal raid of the year.

The Great Heathen Tour, produced by Live Nation will land in the U.S. starting on November 11th at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas with 25 additional shows across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour is scheduled to wrap with a special performance at the KIA Forum on Los Angeles on December 17th when Amon Amarth become the first death metal band to perform at the arena.

Amon Amarth will be touring behind their 12th studio album, ‘The Great Heathen Army’ which is scheduled to drop on August 5th via Metal Blade Records.

For the tour, Amon Amarth will be supported by fellow death metalers Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation.

“North America, the Great Heathen Army is coming for you this Fall! We have been away for a long time and now we return to raid with the death metal event of the year! We will be sacking cities across the continent with our good friends Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation. We intend to bring a big show and give you a night that you won’t easily forget. Miss this at your own peril…” Amon Amarth said in a joint statement.