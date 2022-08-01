Fan Dies In Fall After A Kenny Chesney Concert At Empower Field at Mile High

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — A fan attending Kenny Chesney’s concert at a stadium in Denver on Saturday died after falling from one of the stadium’s escalators.

The accident took place following Chesney’s concert at Empower Field at Mile High, at approximately 10:52 p.m.

Police said the female fan was sitting on an escalator railing, when she fell to the concourse below, suffering fatal injuries in the process.

Police are investigating the incident as an accidental death and do not suspect foul play, however, it is unclear if intoxication played a role in the tragedy.

In a statement shared with the Denver Post on Sunday, Chesney said: “I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious.

“Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them,” Chesney added.

In a separate statement, Empower Field management said: “We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic accident that occurred at the end of Saturday’s concert at Empower Field at Mile High.

There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates the situation.”

The death at Mile High is the second stadium related concert death in recent weeks. On July 14th, a man fell to his death from an escalator at the Weeknd’s tour opener at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.