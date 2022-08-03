The Blue Note Jazz Fest Debuts To A Sold-Out Audience

ST. Helena, CA (CelebrityAccess) — In the first year of its outdoor, multi-day and multi-stage format, the Blue Note Jazz festival debuted this past weekend to sold out crowds.

The festival, which took place at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, CA, featured a lineup that included hip-hop, jazz, and comedy, while providing an intimate, wine-country experience for 6,000 fans.

The festival featured Artist in Residence Robert Glasper, Dave Chappelle, Black Star yasiin bey and Talib Kweli, Maxwell, Chaka Khan, Snoop Dogg, Corinne Bailey Rae, D Smoke, Dinner Party featuring Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Alex Isley, Madlib, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, The Soul Rebels featuring GZA and Talib Kweli, Phony Ppl, Emily King, Butcher Brown, BJ the Chicago Kid, Chief Adjuah, and Frederic Yonnet among others.

“The inaugural festival brought together great cultural icons both through their love of outstanding music and the camaraderie of their artistic community,” said Alex Kurland, Director of Programming at the Blue Note.

The idea for the festival grew from Robert Glasper’s month-long ‘Robtober’ residency which takes place each October at the Blue Note New York.

“With Napa Valley, it was our plan to create an outdoor, festival-style version of Robtober in the spirit of a traditional jazz festival, with spontaneous collaborations, special guests, and once-in-a-lifetime improvised performances,” said Steven Bensusan, President, Blue Note Entertainment Group. “We couldn’t be happier with the result,” he added.