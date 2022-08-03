Slowthai Apologizes After Wearing A T-Shirt With A Swastika On Stage At A Montreal Music Festival

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) — British rapper Slowthai apologized after sparking a controversy at Montreal’s Osheaga music festival this weekend when he performed wearing a shirt emblazoned with a large red swastika.

On Monday, Slowthai took to Twitter to apologize to his fans and noted that the shirt, which also said ‘Destroy’ on it, though it was hard to see at a distance, was intended as an anti-fascist statement.

Organizers of the Osheaga Festival issued a statement about the incident as well, also noting that the shirt was intended as an anti-fascist statement.

Following the performance, videos of Slowthai wearing the shirt on stage went viral and prompted backlash from some fans, as well as the American organizations such as Stop Antisemitism, which described the incident as “atrocious.”