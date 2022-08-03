Wasserman Acquires Jet Sports Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman announced the acquisition of Jet Sports Management and the hire of the company’s founder, B.B. Abbott to serve as Executive Vice President and Managing Executive for Baseball.

Along with Abbott, baseball agents Andrew Lowenthal, Al Goetz, Hank Sargent, Alex Ott, Tyler Pastornicky and Blaise Salter, and staff members Stephanie Khoury and Ashley Foss, will join Wasserman’s baseball division effective immediately.

As well, all of Jet Sports’ client roster, including Byron Buxton, Matt Olson, Chris Sale, Zack Wheeler, Charlie Morton, Corey Kluber, Mike Zunino, Gavin Lux, Logan Gilbert, Mike Minor, Yan Gomes, Clay Holmes, Brad Hand, Ben Gamel, Daniel Hudson, Dane Dunning, Steve Cishek, David Phelps, Austin Gomber, Lane Thomas, and MLB legends Chipper Jones and Brian McCann, will come under the Wasserman aegis.

“B.B. has run one of the most successful and well-respected baseball representation businesses for over two decades in a highly-competitive space,” said Ranne. “Jet Sports represents some of the biggest names in Major League Baseball, and consistently has strong amateur Draft results. Their approach to representation matches Wasserman’s client-first approach, and our combined deep industry relationships will benefit both our agents and clients in all aspects.”

“I founded Jet Sports Management twenty-three years ago and named it after my mother, Jeanette, as a tribute to her and what I wanted to accomplish in the baseball representation space – to represent the interests of my clients like I would my own family,” said Abbott. “Although we have had numerous offers over the last two decades to acquire our firm, it was not until I met the Wasserman team that I seriously considered this possibility. Wasserman and its employees are the epitome of everything I was looking to do twenty-plus years ago, and this acquisition will provide every present and future client with representation that is unmatched in the baseball industry.”