Sarah Landy Named Senior Vice President, Americas at Fuga

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Fuga, owned by Downtown Music, announced Wednesday (August 3) the appointment of Sarah Landy to Senior Vice President (SVP), Americas. Landy will be based out of the Los Angeles office and oversee all development and client relations for North and South America.

Landy led the business day-to-day, overseeing operations, marketing, creative, A&R, and sync as the VP of Lowly before taking on this new role. She brings 20 years of industry experience with her to Fuga.

As the senior marketing director for Sony’s Red Music division, Landy worked on high-profile campaigns for artists/labels and brands, including Mumford & Sons and Cirque du Soleil.

Reporting to FUGA CCO David Driessen, Landy will oversee the distributor’s growing roster of regional clients, including Epitaph, Dim Mak, Better Noise Music, and Sua Musica.

Driessen said: “We’re privileged to have Sarah Landy join Fuga at such a pivotal time of growth. Her expertise, leadership, and unparalleled knowledge of the independent landscape will be of great value as we continue to expand our offerings within North, Central, and South America.”