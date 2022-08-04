UNIFIED Music Group Announces Executive Promotions

MELBOURNE, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – UNIFIED Music Group announced today (August 4) several key executive promotions across its divisions, all effective immediately.

Michelle Rose, who joined the company last year from Live Nation, rises from commercial marketing management to Chief of Staff. Reporting to founder Jaddan Comerford and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Matthew Rogers, Rose joins the indie company’s leadership team to assist in driving overall business goals.

“It’s an honor to work with the team in this new role as we plan the next five years of UNIFIED growth, success, and impact, with a simple goal; to create an ecosystem for creative talent to thrive,” Rose said on her promotion.

UNIFIED’s current General Manager of Finance, Andrew Irwin, has been elevated to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will lead the finance team and oversee UNIFIED’s long-term financial strategy, including any companies that fall under the company’s umbrella.

Irwin joined the company three years ago from Roseby Rosner & Young, following stints with Secret Sounds, PLW Entertainment, and Mushroom Group.

Kate Lawrence has been elevated from product manager to Australian label manager within UNIFIED’s recorded music division. She will oversee operations and domestic releases and lead the Australian-based team.

Ash Hills was elevated from artist manager to General Manager for artist activities in ANZ. Julian Marshall was promoted to Operations Manager, Global.

“Congratulations to all our UNIFIED team members for their well-deserved new roles,” comments Comerford, the group CEO. “We couldn’t do what we do without the good people at UNIFIED, and can’t wait to build on this over another decade at UNIFIED Music Group.”