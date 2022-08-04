PULSE Music Group Promotes Annie Aberle to Vice President, A&R

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – PULSE Music Group announced Wednesday (August 3) that Annie Aberle has been promoted to Vice President, A&R from her previous position as Senior Creative Director. She is based in the Los Angeles office and will report directly to Ashley Calhoun, President of PULSE.

Her responsibilities include signing, developing, and implementing a creative strategy for the company’s roster of songwriters and producers.

Aberle works closely with PULSE client Tyler Johnson, who most recently co-wrote and produced Harry Styles’ “As It Was” as well as nine other songs on Styles’ No.1 album, Harry’s House.

Before joining PULSE, Aberle worked in artist management for years under Robert Kraft, following an internship with Red Light Management. Aberle also interned in the A&R Department of Warner Bros. Records and as a Spotify Campus Influencer.

Her roster includes Andrew Jackson, whose credits include Dua Lipa, Halsey, Eminem, and Dominic Fike, who renewed his publishing deal with PULSE this year; artist and producer SG Lewis, who has collaborated with artists including Khalid, Robyn, and Lucky Daye, and Jonah Christian, who recently co-wrote and produced on Normani’s double-platinum single “Wild Side.”

Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham said: “We built this company as a sanctuary for creative people, that we believe, are the very best at what they do. We feel the same way about our executive team. Annie has moved through the ranks at PULSE Music Group because she has impeccable taste and great creative instincts. She exemplifies our culture in the way she communicates and works with our clients to help them build their exceptional careers.”

Aberle said: “Here at PULSE Music Group, we sign the one-of-a-kind talents. They are the best not only in their sophisticated levels of artistry but also in how they do business, whether they’re at the top of their game or just getting their first cuts. I am beyond excited about what we are building. Thank you to Scott, Josh, and Ashley who have given me the support and autonomy to help my clients reach their fullest potential.”