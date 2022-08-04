   JOIN LOGIN

UMG
Universal Music Group Promotes Frederic Voillemot to CFO / EVP, Business Development – AMEA

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos
Frederic Voillemot (Image: PR)

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Group (UMG) announced today (August 4) the promotion of Frederic Voillemot to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President (EVP) of business development for Africa, Middle East, and Asia (AMEA). Voillemot has overseen the company’s corporate development and strategy team for the past five years.

Voillemot will report to Adam Granite, EVP of Market Development. With the new role, he will serve as a critical member of UMG’s AMEA team and work closely with digital and legal on the regional commercial approach.

Granite said: “Fred is a highly respected and experienced member of UMG’s global finance team, where he has overseen significant acquisitions that have helped shape the company’s business strategy. In my dealings with Fred over the years, I have witnessed his intelligence, leadership, strategic insight, and tenaciousness, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him as a central member of my team.”

In addition to his new strategic responsibilities, Voillemot will work at a regional level with the territory CEOs and CFOs to support their efforts, proposals, and business plans to help advance UMG’s artist-driven, strategic and entrepreneurial initiatives across the region.

