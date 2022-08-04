Concord Music Publishing Acquires Australian Music Publisher – Native Tongue

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) – Concord announced today that it had acquired Australian music publisher, Native Tongue. In addition, Concord has launched its first offices in that region – Concord Music Publishing Australia & New Zealand (CMP ANZ). CMP ANZ will be based in Melbourne with staff in Sydney and Auckland.

“Concord’s investment in Native Tongue and its staff marks yet another strategic move for the company, further expanding its global reach and the resources it can provide for its artists, songwriters, composers, and playwrights,” said a statement.

Native Tongue was created in 2003 by Chris Gough and, in recent years, has been led by his siblings, Jaime and Chelsea Gough. Jaime will be the Managing Director of CMP ANZ, with Chelsea named SVP. David Nash, VP Publishing, and Matt Tanner, VP A&R, round out the executive team.

The Native Tongue roster includes writers such as Courtney Barnett, Stuart Crichton (Backstreet Boys, Kesha, Kygo), Gin Wigmore, Marlon Williams, and more.

John Minch, Concord’s President of International Publishing, said: “Australia and New Zealand are important music markets in their own right, and this is a region that we have wanted to invest in for many years. This will be an important strategic move for Concord in coordinating our Asia publishing initiatives, which Jaime will handle. Above all, this acquisition is about the Native Tongue team, who we know well and believe will really enjoy being part of Concord.”