The 1975 Announce 2022 North American ‘At Their Very Best’ Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The 1975 announced on Wednesday (August 3) the details of their forthcoming North American Tour; The 1975 ‘At Their Very Best.’ In addition, they also released the second track titled “Happiness” from their hotly anticipated upcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language.
“Happiness” follows the comeback single “Part Of The Band, ” featuring Japanese Breakfast vocalist Michelle Zauner. The band’s fifth studio album is being released Friday (October 14) via Dirty Hit Records.
The newly announced tour dates will see the band play across North America throughout November and December, including shows at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The tickets go on general sale Friday (August 12).
The band’s previous album, 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form, became their fourth consecutive No. 1 album in the UK and Australia. Their third studio album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, won the Mastercard British Album of the Year at the 2019 BRIT Awards.
The 1975 will make their live comeback as the headliners of Japan’s biggest rock festival Summer Sonic 2022, in Tokyo and Osaka on August 20 and 21.
The 1975:
11-03 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Arena
11-04 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11-07 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11-09 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
11-10 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
11-12 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11-13 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11-15 Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
11-16 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
11-17 Austin, TX – Moody Center
11-20 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital Festival
11-23 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
11-25 Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels
11-26 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11-28 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
11-29 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12-01 Portland, OR – Moda Center
12-02 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
12-08 Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
12-10 Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom
12-12 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
12-16 Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
12-17 Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center