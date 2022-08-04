The 1975 Announce 2022 North American ‘At Their Very Best’ Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The 1975 announced on Wednesday (August 3) the details of their forthcoming North American Tour; The 1975 ‘At Their Very Best.’ In addition, they also released the second track titled “Happiness” from their hotly anticipated upcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

“Happiness” follows the comeback single “Part Of The Band, ” featuring Japanese Breakfast vocalist Michelle Zauner. The band’s fifth studio album is being released Friday (October 14) via Dirty Hit Records.

The newly announced tour dates will see the band play across North America throughout November and December, including shows at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The tickets go on general sale Friday (August 12).

The band’s previous album, 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form, became their fourth consecutive No. 1 album in the UK and Australia. Their third studio album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, won the Mastercard British Album of the Year at the 2019 BRIT Awards.

The 1975 will make their live comeback as the headliners of Japan’s biggest rock festival Summer Sonic 2022, in Tokyo and Osaka on August 20 and 21.

The 1975:

11-03 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Arena

11-04 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11-07 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11-09 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

11-10 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

11-12 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11-13 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11-15 Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

11-16 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

11-17 Austin, TX – Moody Center

11-20 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital Festival

11-23 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

11-25 Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

11-26 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11-28 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

11-29 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12-01 Portland, OR – Moda Center

12-02 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

12-08 Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

12-10 Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

12-12 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

12-16 Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

12-17 Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center