ASM Global Marks Its First Successful Year At The Coca-Cola Music Hall In San Juan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CelebrityAccess) — This week ASM Global highlighted the success of one of its newest concert venues, the Coca-Cola Music Hall in the sunny Caribbean island of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Since it opened in 2021, the 4,100-capacity Coca-Cola Music Hall has hosted 59 concerts, including shows by Ednita Nazario, Louis Tomlinson, Il Divo, Caramelos de Cianuro, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, CNCO, and Ana Torroja, among others.

The facility has also hosted along with an impressive array of private events such as the Miss World 2021 International Pageant and comedy shows from Daniel “El Travieso” and “Sé lo tuyo!” with Alexandra Fuentes and Raymond Arrieta, welcoming a total of 165,000 fans in the past year.

The three-level theater features innovative production, including one of the most advanced sound systems for a venue of its size, and one of the most advanced fixed lighting systems in Puerto Rico. The theater leverages that technical capability with a team of in-house specialists that help to tailor staging, audio-visual and acoustic services to meet client needs.

The Coca-Cola Music Hall also offers modern amenities for guests and visiting artists, from suites to backstage hospitality, as well as Wi-Fi coverage, box office, security, ushers and cleaning, among other services.

The Music Hall, which was developed by ASM Global in partnership with PRISA Group, anchors is part of San Juan’s Distrito T-Mobile, a mixed-use entertainment district that features multiple shopping and dining outlets, along with an 8-screen movie theater featuring IMAX, a 177 room Hotel, 2 Live Music venues, an outdoor performance plaza and an urban park featuring a zip line and a maze.

“On behalf of the entire Coca-Cola Music Hall team, we thank the public for the support we have received in just one year. We have managed to keep the entertainment industry in Puerto Rico thriving. We showed the world that we are a world-class venue, and I am confident that we will continue to grow in the years to come,” said Jorge L. Perez, ASM Global regional manager in Puerto Rico.

However, the Music Hall faced challenges almost from the start. The venue was originally scheduled to open in early 2020 but was forced to postpone its debut due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our grand opening was scheduled for March 20, 2020, precisely one week before that date the Puerto Rico government declared a shutdown due to COVID-19. We eventually had our grand opening 17 months later on August 14, 2021,” ASM Global President & CEO Ron Benison told CelebrityAccess. “After years of design, planning and construction our employees and fans were so excited for the historical opening of a world class venue; the biggest challenge was navigating through the emotional aspect related to the energy and high expectations that were abruptly interrupted by COVID-19.”

Benison went on to note that there were some upsides to the delayed opening.

“The extra time allowed us to tweak minor venue details and successfully implement VenueShield- ASM Global’s industry leading environmental hygiene program. VenueShield was a key aspect the government took into consideration when they allowed us to open our doors to the Public. VenueShield along with the GBAC Star Facility accreditation provided the government and all our fans the confidence to walk into one of the safest spaces in the world,” he said.

Benison went on to praise the Government of Puerto Rico’s collaboration with ASM Global in bringing the music hall to fruition.

“The Government of Puerto Rico has been a great partner. Governor Pedro Pierluisi and Mariela Vallines, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority share ASM Global’s vision of excellence,” Benison said.

“Both fully support ASM Global with the implementation of our operational, booking and marketing strategies to place the beautiful island as one of the best entertainment destinations. It has been a great experience working with them through the COVID-19 challenges where together we used our live events to promote and drive vaccination; the end result is that Coliseo finished 2021 ranked #12 in worldwide ticket sales, Coca Cola Music Hall #31 (operating only 4 months) and Puerto Rico had the highest vaccination rate in the US.–a perfect example of public and private sector working together to achieve outstanding results,” he added.

To mark the occasion of the anniversary of its debut, the team behind the Coca-Cola Music Hall will be holding several contests, with prizes that include a weekend stay at the Aloft San Juan Hotel located in DISTRITO T-Mobile, product gift baskets and more.

To participate, fans can register at https://www.cocacolamusichallexperience.com/

