Applications For Barbara A. Ringer Fellowship Opens At The U.S. Copyright Office

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The United States Copyright Office, part of the Library of Congress, announced that applications for the Barbara A. Ringer Copyright Honors Program have officially opened.

The fellowship, which runs eighteen to twenty-four months, was created for attorneys in the initial stages of their careers with demonstrated ability and interest in copyright law.

Ringer Fellows will work closely with senior attorneys and other staff members in the Office of the General Counsel, the Office of Policy and International Affairs, the Office of the Register, and the Office of Registration Policy and Practice on a range of copyright-facing law and policy issues.

Ringer Fellows will serve as full-time federal employees for the term fo their fellowship and will be eligible for all salary and benefits afforded to such a role.

Additional details about the fellowship, including the application process, can be found on the Barbara A. Ringer Copyright Honors Program website.

Applications will be accepted through December 31, 2022.

Barbara A. Ringer, for whom the fellowship is named, served as the eighth Register of Copyrights, from 1973 to 1980. She was instrumental in the review and drafting process that led to Congress’ adoption of the 1976 Copyright Act.