Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Breaking News Industry News Label News
AIM

AIM CEO Paul Pacifico To Step Down From His Leadership Role

Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
1 0

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Paul Pacifico, the CEO of the UK-based independent music trade group Association of Intendent Music is reportedly stepping away from his leadership role with the organization by the end of 2022.

In a statement provided to Music Week, AIM said that Pacifico’s decision to step away from the role comes at the end of his second three-year term as the organization’s CEO and follows the delivery of multiple long-term strategic goals.

During his tenure at AIM, Pacifico guided the organization through multiple challenges, including Brexit, COVID-19, and Parliament’s ongoing inquiry into the music streaming industry.

He also oversaw the move of the to the Roundhouse in London for their first open-to-the-public awards gala, and the expansion of the organization’s partnership initiatives.

“I’m proud to leave AIM in a position of huge strength for the future of the community, the members and the team,” Pacifico said in a statement provided to Music Week.

AIM has already launched a search for a new CEO, describing the role’s primary purpose to develop AIM’s collective goals on behalf of its Members and the wider independent music community in the UK and beyond, and a strategic plan to achieve them.

For more information, check the job listing here: https://www.aim.org.uk/#/jobs/the-association-of-independent-music—chief-executive-officer

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now