AIM CEO Paul Pacifico To Step Down From His Leadership Role

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Paul Pacifico, the CEO of the UK-based independent music trade group Association of Intendent Music is reportedly stepping away from his leadership role with the organization by the end of 2022.

In a statement provided to Music Week, AIM said that Pacifico’s decision to step away from the role comes at the end of his second three-year term as the organization’s CEO and follows the delivery of multiple long-term strategic goals.

During his tenure at AIM, Pacifico guided the organization through multiple challenges, including Brexit, COVID-19, and Parliament’s ongoing inquiry into the music streaming industry.

He also oversaw the move of the to the Roundhouse in London for their first open-to-the-public awards gala, and the expansion of the organization’s partnership initiatives.

“I’m proud to leave AIM in a position of huge strength for the future of the community, the members and the team,” Pacifico said in a statement provided to Music Week.

AIM has already launched a search for a new CEO, describing the role’s primary purpose to develop AIM’s collective goals on behalf of its Members and the wider independent music community in the UK and beyond, and a strategic plan to achieve them.

For more information, check the job listing here: https://www.aim.org.uk/#/jobs/the-association-of-independent-music—chief-executive-officer