Shooting Prompts Police Shutdown Of MusikFest

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (CelebrityAccess) — MusikFest, a multi-day music festival featuring more than 300 artists, was shut down on Saturday night after a shooting sparked a panic among festival fans.

According to the Bethlehem Police Department, the festival was shut down on Saturday night after a 20-year-old man was injured by a single gunshot wound to the abdomen near the corner of Main and Lehigh streets.

According to a police statement, the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment where he remains in stable condition.

Police described the incident as an “isolated event” and stated that their investigation to date suggests the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two individuals but stipulated that the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses said the gunshots prompted thousands of festivalgoers to flee the area.

“Total chaos, like out of a movie. They took off, the cops responded immediately. They cornered this off and made it a crime scene,” Dave Emili, a food truck operator told ABC affiliate WPVI.

“People thought it was fireworks until they realized that it wasn’t,” another food truck operator, Henry Sanchez, told WPVI.

Following the shooting, police cleared MusikFest to re-open at noon on Sunday for its final day.