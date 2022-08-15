Taylor Swift And Ashley Gorley Be Presented With Songwriter Of The Decade Honors At The Nashville Songwriter Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Nashville Songwriters Association International announced that Taylor Swift has been named the NSAI ‘Songwriter-Artist of the Decade’ and Ashley Gorley has been named as the NSAI’s ‘Songwriter of the Decade.’

The two will be honored at the historic Ryman Auditorium on September 20th during the Nashville Songwriter Awards presented by City National Bank.

Announced performers for the night include Pat Alger, Tony Arata, Babyface, Kent Blazy, Jacob Davis, Gayle, Hardy, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins, Matt Mcginn, Thomas Rhett, Matt Rogers, Jenn Schott, Nathan Spicer and Matthew West, with additional appearances to be announced in the leadup to the event.

“On behalf of City National Bank, we would like to congratulate Taylor and Ashley on their Songwriter-Artist of the Decade and Songwriter of the Decade Awards,” Diane Pearson and Lori Badgett, Co-Heads of City National Bank Entertainment Division, Nashville said in a joint statement to MusicRow. “We look forward to an incredible night at the Nashville Songwriter Association Awards featuring performances by songwriters and artists now including Jordan Davis, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Parmalee, Alana Springsteen and more as we celebrate the 5th annual event!”

The gala will also include the awards for the “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written” and the song, songwriter, and songwriter-artist of the year awards, along with previously announce award recipients, country recording artist Garth Brooks and Jon Platt (Chairman & CEO, Sony Music Publishing).

Brooks will be honored as the 2022 recipient of the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award, an award bestowed on an individual whose works have made a significant contribution to the American songbook and one who has inspired the careers of others. Brooks will join an exclusive club of songwriters who have been presented with the award that includes Loretta Lynn (2019 recipient), Bill Anderson (2018 recipient) and Willie Nelson (2013 recipient).

Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt will receive the NSAI President’s Keystone Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the betterment of songwriters. Platt was instrumental in Sony Music Publishing’s donation of over a half million-dollars to NSAI in support of the WRITER Foundation, which has provided numerous $1,000 grants to American songwriters and composers in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.