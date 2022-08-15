Adele Shares New Details About Canceling Her Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — In a new interview with Elle Magazine, British recording artist Adele shared new details on her decision to cancel her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, describing it as the lowest point in her career.

Describing the moment to fans, Adele told Elle’s Emma Carmichael that canceling the residency just a day before she was due to take the stage was “was the worst moment in my career, by far,” adding, “By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

She went on to detail a litany of challenges with the residency, from an overworked crew struggling with the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, to the tight deadlines, and pressure to be there for fans.

According to Adele, she also just wasn’t feeling the production, noting that she wasn’t comfortable with the end result of all the work, describing the production as inauthentic.

“There was just no soul in it,” Adele told Elle. “The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

She went on to describe a moment during rehearsals when she abandoned the plans for the show and went to sit on the side of the stage and sing a capella to the empty theater.

“This would be the best part of the show, for me and for you” Adele told the publication, noting that the rest of the production was cut off from the intimacy she hoped to share with fans, prompting her to pull the plug on the whole thing the next day.

“With her, everything’s about authenticity,” Adele’s longtime manager Jonathan Dickins, told Elle. “For her to go out and perform a show she’s not happy with would be a lie to the fans.”