Blackpink, Jack Harlow, Måneskin, And Lizzo Join The Performer Lineup For The 2022 MTV VMAs

NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — With the 2022 VMAs on the horizon, K-pop icons Blackpink, rapper Jack Harlow, singer-songwriter Lizzo, and Italian pop-rock quartet Måneskin have joined the performer lineup for the awards gala.

Blackpink will use the opportunity of their first U.S. award show performance to debut their newest single, “Pink Venom,” in what will be their American awards show debut. Blackpink won the award for Song of the Summer at the 2021 MTV VMAs are nominated this year for the all-new Best Metaverse Performance category.

Blackpink member Lisa is also nominated in the Best K-pop category as the first-ever solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist.

The Italian glam-rock band Måneskin will also be making their first U.S. award show debut and performing their hit single, “Supermodel.” Måneskin might also be taking home awards this year as they are nominated in the Best New Artist and Best Alternative.

Lizzo, who is no stranger to the awards show scene, will take the stage to perform her song “2 Be Loved” from her latest album, Special. This will be her second live performance at the VMAs, after gracing the award show’s stage in 2019 with a mashup of “Good As Hell” and “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo goes into the awards gala with four nominations this year, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Jack Harlow turned heads at the VMAs last year when he teamed up with Lil Nas X to perform “Industry Baby.” This year, he will make his debut as a solo performer and leads in nominations with seven nods this year, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

The 2022 VMAs will return to New Jersey’s Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday, August 28.