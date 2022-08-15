Knitting Factory Announces Hannibal Buress To Perform At KF Williamsburg’s Final Show Before Closure

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Knitting Factory announced the lineup for the final show ahead of the closure of their Brooklyn outlet later this month.

The final show will take place on August 21st with a comedy heavy lineup featuring Hannibal Buress and his Eshu Tune alter-ego. Buress will be joined by Quelle Chris, Roofeo, and Marilee as the venue prepares to take its final bow.

Knitting Factory announced the closure of its location in Williamsburg in June:

To our BK friends and family – we are saddened to announce that our time in Williamsburg is coming to an end. We will be closing our doors for the last time on August 21st.

The past 13 years have been incredible, and we could not be more proud of our stay on Metropolitan Ave. We are going to miss the live music and comedy that graced the stage more than we can say. But it is time for the Knit to (once again) reinvent itself.

Thank you for welcoming us into your community way back in September 2009 (Les Savy Fav was our first show!) and for your unwavering support over the years, especially the last 24 months. But we couldn’t have done any of it without our wildly talented crew, both past and present. Thanks for sticking it out with us.

Stay tuned for what’s to come and some final show announcements. In the meantime, come say goodbye and catch a show while you can.

Don’t fret, you’ll see us again in the coming months…

Knitting Factory

The closure brings an end to Knitting Factory’s long presence in New York that started in 1987 when Michael Dorf and Louis Spitzer opened the original location in Manhattan at 47 East Houston Street and later 74 Leonard St.

The chain moved to Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood in 2009. Knitting Factory’s operations are largely on the West Coast now, with outlets in Los Angeles, Tacoma, Boise, and Washington, along with venues in Omaha, and Virginia Beach, among others.