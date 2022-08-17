The UK National Album Day Ambassadors Announced for 2022 – ‘Debut Albums’ Has Been Named the Theme

UNITED KINGDOM (CelebrityAccess) – The UK’s National Album Day is returning on Saturday (October 15) with ‘debut albums’ as the theme for 2022. It’s the fifth year that record industry trade group BPI and the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) have staged the event to celebrate everything LP, with media partner BBC Sounds.

BPI boss Geoff Taylor and ERA chief Kim Bayley say in a joint statement: “Artists love telling their stories through the artform of the album, and fans love to listen, but in a world where there is more streaming of individual songs, we take the appeal of the album format for granted. National Album Day is about celebrating the continuing vitality and cultural relevance of the long player, in particular with the next generation of fans, and we invite everyone who loves the format to join in and enjoy this year’s National Album Day”.

The ambassadors for 2022 have also been announced. They are Franz Ferdinand, KSI, The Mysterines, Sam Ryder, andThe Staves.

“What a glorious medium the album is,” says Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos, getting right into the event’s spirit. “On the most basic level, it’s a bunch of songs that sound good together, but I love that it is a moment in time for the artist and the listener, a way to define a lifetime period. It’s the long form: a novel rather than a short story, a film rather than a trailer”.

Mysterines vocalist Lia Metcalfe comments: “I’m so pleased to be an ambassador for National Album Day. We released our debut album ‘Reeling’ earlier this year, and it has been one of the most seminal moments in our lives. The album will remain a part of us forever, not just because it marks our first full creation as a band, but it’s years worth of stories, experiences, and emotions weaved through the songs”.

Giles Pocock, VP of Brand Marketing at Bowers & Wilkins, adds: “The debut album is an important milestone for any artist and remains such a pure form of storytelling. Everything from the track order and artwork to the arrangements and choice of a recording studio can feel like a big decision. We are pleased to continue our support for National Album Day, helping to celebrate those truly great debut albums that made their own rules and brought something unique into the world”.