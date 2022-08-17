Blackberry Smoke Drummer Brit Turner Suffers Major Heart Attack

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Blackberry Smoke (BBS) drummer, Brit Turner has been hospitalized after suffering a serious heart attack at his home in Atlanta on Sunday (August 14). The good news is that Turner is currently in stable condition and arrived at the hospital in time for doctors to give him the medical help he needed.

On Monday (August 15), the band posted the news on their social media feed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blackberry Smoke (@blackberrysmoke)

The southern rock band from Atlanta recently started a tour with Jamey Johnson and had a two day break when the incident occurred. Their Tuesday night concert (August 16) at Saint Louis Music Park was postponed. The new date is Tuesday (September 13). Tickets for the original show will be honored on the new date.

BBS has been touring with Johnson, Ella Langley and Meg Moroney. They will return to the stage on Thursday (August 18) at WAVE in Wichita. BBS has stated they will play the remaining dates of their tour acoustically until Turner is well enough to return.