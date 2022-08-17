Trey Anastasio Band and Goose Announce Upcoming Fall Tour

PORTLAND (CelebrityAccess) – Trey Anastasio Band (TAB) and Goose are joining forces for an upcoming series of live dates, where fans can expect a complete set from each band along with onstage collaborations. The upcoming TAB/Goose tour follows an extended sit-in from Trey Anastasio during one of Goose’s two sold-out shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall earlier this summer.

TAB returns to the road with a headline run underway on September 23 at Kettlehouse Amphitheater. TAB’s long-awaited return to Chicago happens with a two-night Halloween Weekend run on Friday and Saturday (October 28-29).

Goose is currently traveling on their most extensive North American tour thus far, following the critical and popular success of their acclaimed new album, Dripfield, available via No Coincidence Records.

The jam-packed Goose schedule continues this week with sold-out headline shows at Dillon Amphitheater (August 16-17) and Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 18). Goose is also scheduled to hit several festivals, including Port Townsend, WA’s Thing (August 26), Bridgeview’s Sacred Rose (August 27), and the Austin City Limits Music Festival (October 9 & 16).

Pre-sale tickets go on sale today (August 17), with the general public on sale this Friday (August 19).

TREY ANASTASIO BAND & GOOSE

NOVEMBER

9 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

11 – Lowell, MA – Tsongas Arena

12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

13 – Glens Falls, NY – Cool Insuring Arena

15 – Moon, PA – UPMC

17 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

18 – Syracuse, NY – War Memorial Arena

19 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena