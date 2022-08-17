Rick Dawson, owner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby-Winning Horse and Country Singer Colton James Launch RedSunset Entertainment

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Rick Dawson, the owner of 2022 Kentucky Derby-winning thoroughbred Rich Strike, and country singer/songwriter Colton James have teamed up to launch RedSunset Entertainment. The Nashville-based multimedia company is set to produce records, television and radio programming, and more.

Dawson comments about the new venture, saying, “Colton and I met at a charity event for veterans, and we became fast friends. We have an equal appreciation and love for America and the soldiers that have fought to keep America free and protected.”

Colton adds, “It was not by chance I met Rick. I think it was God’s plan to make a difference with music and make a difference in this country with our efforts. I’ve always said to people life is full of crossroads, and I am honored to be on a path that will touch others! It was a sunny day in Oklahoma City at Rick’s house in the courtyard early in the morning when we wrote “I Miss America.”

RedSunset Entertainment, “where we work sun up to sun down,” hopes to bring freedom and originality to artists who left the industry and want to return and introduce new artists into the music world.

Regarding television and radio programming, Dawson and Colton are working to bring Reel Water Cowboy, a show combining music, fishing, and cuisine from all over the world, to the big screen and the Reel Water Cowboy Radio Show. Both shows will be available in the coming months. They are also in the works of introducing the Land 4 Heroes Lodge, which will aid and help give back to veterans.

The first release from the entertainment company is Colton’s latest single, “I Miss America.” This track expresses the longing to return to the America Colton used to know: gathering around Grandma’s table for Sunday lunch and friends were real friends. A patriotic single for the whole family.

Colton explained the reasoning behind writing the song, saying, “This song to me is one to reflect on some of the memories I have growing up and to paint a picture of some ways a lot of people feel in the times we are in. It helps remind those what America was founded on and to never forget the ones who have sacrificed to keep it free! I hope it puts a smile on all of America’s faces when they listen. I hope it gives them a feeling that they are proud to be an American and to have hope in the days that lie ahead of us.”

James’ country roots were developed at a young age. What started as a truck ride to the fishing hole became a lifestyle. In the front seat of his father’s truck, Colton was introduced to legends like George Jones, Keith Whitley, George Strait, and Merle Haggard. He discovered his love for music through his grandmothers, who played piano and organ.

James has opened for established artists like Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith, and Jason Aldean in his career.