Litmus Music Names BMG Publishing’s Monti Olson as President

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Litmus Music has appointed BMG publishing executive Monti Olson as its new President. Olson will lead acquisitions for Litmus, which is focused on acquiring and managing music rights, including publishing and recording. He will be based out of New York.

Litmus Music was co-founded by Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll in partnership with Carlyle Global Credit, which initially committed $500 million in equity and debt.

Olson joins Litmus with more than 20 years of experience in the music industry, most recently at BMG as Executive Vice President (EVP) and head of music publishing for North America. Olson led the domestic music market division and was responsible for developing its growth and catalog acquisition strategy and execution.

Olson previously served as Senior Vice President (SVP) of A&R at Warner Bros Records, EVP/co-department head of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), and SVP/department head of A&R at BMG Music Publishing. He’s also the co-founder of vinyl reissue company Original Recordings Group.

“I’ve had the unique privilege of working with music creators throughout my career, and I believe everything I’ve accomplished to date has prepared me for this moment,” said Olson. “I’m humbled that my friends Dan and Hank have asked me to join them in building a world-class music rights company, and I thank Matt and everyone at Carlyle for their trust in me and their belief in the power of music.”

“Monti has been a trusted friend and colleague for decades,” said Forsyth and McCarroll. “His passion for music, deep industry knowledge and relationships, business experience, and integrity are valued by the entire team. We’re so grateful he has chosen to join us on this exciting journey as the next chapter of his career.”