Black Pumas Cancel All Dates for the Remainder of 2022

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) – The Austin-born rock and soul band the Black Pumas (Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada) have decided to cancel the remainder of their tour for 2022. In a message to their fans via social media, the band said they would “press pause.”

After four incredible years of career milestones and unforgettable live experiences around the world, we have made the difficult decision to press pause and step away from touring for the rest of the year. pic.twitter.com/v42YXK2hs0 — Black Pumas (@BlackPumasMusic) August 15, 2022

The canceled dates include an appearance at the Sound on Sound Festival in CT, scheduled for September 25. Festival organizers quickly announced that The Roots would be taking that slot.

“Love you guys,” country star Mickey Guyton commented on the band’s Instagram post on Monday. Fellow ATO Records artist Pachyman commented, “the hardest workers. Love yall.”

The news comes after a string of recent cancellations by the band, including shows earlier this summer and two Canadian festivals in July. All those cancellations were attributed to “unforeseen circumstances” by the band on social media.

Their debut self-titled album came out in 2019, including the hit single “Colors.” Black Pumas have scored six Grammy Award nominations since 2020, including for best new artist, album of the year, and record of the year. Burton and Quesada have toured and still played many hometown shows, including a 2021 Stubb’s residency.