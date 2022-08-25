AEG Presents Hits Young Thug With $6M Lawsuit as Rapper Remains in Jail on RICO Case – Could Lose Control of the YSL Brand

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Rapper Young Thug (born Jeffery Williams) is being sued by concert promoter AEG Presents to the tune of $6M for breach of contract. In addition, the rap star remains incarcerated on charges pending the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) case.

AllHipHop obtained the AEG court documents and is reporting that the promoter seeks the return of a $5M advance for exclusive rights to all Thug’s concerts. AEG claims Thug signed an agreement with them in 2017, but as of December 2020, he breached that contract by booking shows on the side.

As AEG lawyer Kathleen Jorrie explained, “Despite having granted AEG the exclusive right to promote Mr. Williams’ concert performances under the terms of the 2017 Artist Agreement, YSL and Mr. Williams immediately failed and refused to honor their respective obligations under the 2017 Artist Agreement by, among other things, disregarding AEG’s rights, performing concerts without AEG’s involvement, and retaining all proceeds generated therefrom.”

The company also said Thugger put up some of his intellectual property rights as collateral in the agreement. As a result, AEG thinks they “have the right to take control of the Young Stoner Life (YSL) brands, portions of his publishing catalog, and the Young Thug trademark” to recoup the $5 million.

Young Thug and AEG had a court date scheduled for October 25, but he was arrested on RICO charges in May. Last month, AEG’s legal team asked a judge for a one-year extension, which was granted. The trial is now set for October 24, 2023. The RICO trial is now set for January 2023.

The legal problems continue to mount for Young Thug. Last week, he was sued for $150,000 over an Atlanta concert scheduled to take place in June at the State Farm Arena. Due to his arrest, he could not fulfill his obligation, and the promoters want their deposit back.

Young Thug and other members of his YSL record label have been in custody since May on a 56-count RICO indictment that includes murder, robbery, witness intimidation, racketeering charges, and more. He remains incarcerated as a judge recently denied him bail.