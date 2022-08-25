UMPG Names David Gray As Head of Newly-Formed Global Creative Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has promoted David Gray to an even more significant role, heading up the newly-created Global Creative Group. Gray will continue to act in his current position as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Head of A&R, US. Gray is based in NYC and will continue to report to Jody Gerson, UMPG CEO, and Chairman.

The new UMPG Global Creative Group comprises a team of senior A&R executives across key territories who will identify and expand global creative opportunities for UMPG songwriters, artists, and producers, led by Gray.

Additionally, in his role as head of US A&R, UMPG said Gray would continue to spearhead creative publishing strategy for the publisher’s US-based songwriters, artists and producers; lead the team in identifying, signing, and developing early rising talent; support legacy talent by providing opportunities to strengthen their careers, and further grow the company’s A&R team within the US.

Gray started his career as a songwriter signed to UMPG and was the lead singer of the band Idle Wilds. Having been with UMPG since 2013, Gray served as co-head A&R and, prior, as EVP, head of West Coast A&R. He is responsible for signing numerous multi-platinum artists to the company, including Shawn Mendes, Jonas Brothers, and Demi Lovato, among many others.

Gerson, UMPG Chairman and CEO, said: “David Gray is always the first to offer support to all of our writers and creative executives from all over the world. With this much-deserved promotion, David will further build on UMPG’s global creative strategy, which sets us apart from the industry – from investing in the best talent across all territories and developing their careers to supporting music’s biggest superstars.”

David Gray said: “As UMPG continues to lead the industry with our best-in-class A&R strategy, our newly formed Global Creative Group will further maximize the worldwide success of our songwriters. I am grateful for Jody Gerson for allowing me to lead in this area and am confident that UMPG’s next creative chapters will be our best yet.”