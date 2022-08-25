Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

AGENCY & MANAGEMENT NEWS Breaking News Business News Industry News Music Publishing
UMPG Names David Gray As Head of Newly-Formed Global Creative Group
David Gray (Image: LinkedIn/PR)

UMPG Names David Gray As Head of Newly-Formed Global Creative Group

Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
9 0

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has promoted David Gray to an even more significant role, heading up the newly-created Global Creative Group. Gray will continue to act in his current position as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Head of A&R, US. Gray is based in NYC and will continue to report to Jody Gerson, UMPG CEO, and Chairman.

The new UMPG Global Creative Group comprises a team of senior A&R executives across key territories who will identify and expand global creative opportunities for UMPG songwriters, artists, and producers, led by Gray.

Additionally, in his role as head of US A&R, UMPG said Gray would continue to spearhead creative publishing strategy for the publisher’s US-based songwriters, artists and producers; lead the team in identifying, signing, and developing early rising talent; support legacy talent by providing opportunities to strengthen their careers, and further grow the company’s A&R team within the US.

Gray started his career as a songwriter signed to UMPG and was the lead singer of the band Idle Wilds. Having been with UMPG since 2013, Gray served as co-head A&R and, prior, as EVP, head of West Coast A&R. He is responsible for signing numerous multi-platinum artists to the company, including Shawn Mendes, Jonas Brothers, and Demi Lovato, among many others.

Gerson, UMPG Chairman and CEO, said: “David Gray is always the first to offer support to all of our writers and creative executives from all over the world. With this much-deserved promotion, David will further build on UMPG’s global creative strategy, which sets us apart from the industry – from investing in the best talent across all territories and developing their careers to supporting music’s biggest superstars.”

David Gray said: “As UMPG continues to lead the industry with our best-in-class A&R strategy, our newly formed Global Creative Group will further maximize the worldwide success of our songwriters. I am grateful for Jody Gerson for allowing me to lead in this area and am confident that UMPG’s next creative chapters will be our best yet.”

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now