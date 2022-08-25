Raoul Chatterjee, VP at SoundCloud Announces His Exit – Amid 20% Reduction in Workforce

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – SoundCloud’s Vice President (VP), Content Partnerships and Operations, Raoul Chatterjee, has announced his exit from the streaming company. His last day with the company is August 31.

In an email obtained by MBW.com, Chatterjee noted that Ama Walton would be taking on the leadership for Content Partnerships. At the same time, Mike Oliverio will lead Content and Catalog Operations upon his exit. News of Chatterjee leaving the company comes after SoundCloud’s confirmation that it is reducing its workforce by approximately 20%.

Chatterjee joined SoundCloud as Director, Content Partnerships in January 2016, tasked with securing music licenses in Europe with major and independent record labels. In October 2018, he was promoted to VP, Content Partnerships.

Chatterjee says this role saw him deliver “multi-year licensing renewals driving the expansion of SoundCloud’s licensed music services.”

In June 2020, Chatterjee was promoted to VP Content Partnerships and Operations. He adds that he was “successful in supporting the growth of licensed music services via expansion of catalog and enhanced deals.”

Before joining SoundCloud, Chatterjee was an SVP Music at 7digital Group plc in London, whose clients, at the time, included HMV, Guvera, and the BBC.

Before SoundCloud, from 2010 to 2012, Chatterjee ran the commercial division of Warner Music UK and enjoyed success with multi-million selling albums from artists such as Ed Sheeran, Paolo Nutini, Plan B, and Michael Bublé.