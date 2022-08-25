Miranda Lambert Announced as Co-Headliner With Morgan Wallen for the 2023 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Pet lover, “love her or hate her”, Country music supernova, Miranda Lambert will be co-headlining the 11th Annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.

The ACM Entertainer of the Year joins previously announced act Morgan Wallen as two-of-the-four main performers.

Lambert headlined the third Pepsi Gulf Coast Jams in 2015 alongside Keith Urban. “We’ve been working like crazy to get her back ever since,” said Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. “She is an entertainer who leaves it all on the stage every time she performs, and we’re excited to add her to our amazing 2023 lineup.”

The singer’s eighth solo album, Palomino, was released earlier this year and has already been talked about among the best albums of the year.

“Sky Boxes, Side Stage and Super VIP are already sold out for 2023, and we’ve only announced two-of-our-four headliners,” adds Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam COO Mark Sheldon. “We’re encouraging Jammers to purchase passes and book accommodations soon, because this is going to be an incredible weekend of music!”

Tickets for next year’s festival are currently available at GulfCoastJam.com.