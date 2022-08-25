Lourdes Leon (Madonna’s Daughter) Debuts New Single, “Lock&Key” Under the name Lolahol

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Lourdes “Lola” Leon is following in her famous mother’s footsteps. The 25-year-old daughter of Madonna shared her debut single “Lock&Key” on Wednesday (August 24) under the moniker Lolahol, releasing a seductive club anthem.

“Lock&Key,” co-produced by Eartheater (real name Trinity Vigorsky), arrives via her label, Chemical X. The song is accompanied by an Eartheater-directed, Leon-choreographed music video that takes viewers through the model/dancer’s home in New York City.

Lourdes is Madonna’s daughter with Cuban-born dancer and fitness trainer Carlos Leon. In October, the budding star sat down with longtime family friend, actress Debi Mazar, to talk about growing up for Interview magazine. Lourdes said that, unlike her multi-media-megastar mom, she doesn’t have a “specific” career goal, preferring to dip into modeling and dance. She was featured in recent campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Swarovski, and others.

“Honestly, actors really annoy me, and I can’t be around them. As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home,” she explained, adding that privacy is the key to keeping her life as normal as possible.

“I’ve been judged from a young age, but I think that privacy is the reason why I was able to keep my wits about me and not find myself in a mental asylum,” she said. “I want to figure out who the f–k I am before I let anyone else try to tell me who I am, you know?”

Listen to Lolahol’s “Lock&Key” below.