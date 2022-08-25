Ben Katovsky Named COO and President of Hipgnosis

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Hipgnosis Song Management has appointed Ben Katovsky as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Merck Mercuriadis. His position becomes effective October 1, 2022.

Katovsky will lead daily business operations, including Hipgnosis’ song management teams, and oversee the maximization of opportunities for the administered catalogs while leading strategic initiatives such as developing Hipgnosis’ proprietary technology and data platform.

Katovsky has almost two decades of experience in the music industry, with particular expertise in the commercial and operational management of creative works and music catalogs. He began his career at Counterpoint Systems, providing music rights and royalty software solutions. Most recently, he was COO at BMG, where he spent seven years, a role he vacated earlier this year.

Katovsky said: “What Merck has built at Hipgnosis in such a short period is truly incredible. Equally remarkable, though, is the ambition to build further on this success and the passionate desire to create even greater opportunities for songwriters and artists alike.

“As someone who has always loved being at the forefront of innovation in our industry, I am incredibly excited about working with Merck and the Hipgnosis team to drive this ambition and to ensure that our phenomenal and growing catalog enjoys the legacy it so richly deserves.”

The appointment comes as Hipgnosis is reported to have a hat in the race to buy the Pink Floyd back catalog, with investment partner Blackstone reportedly among the bidders for the catalog. Other companies still bidding for the Floyd catalog are Sony Music, Warner Music, BMG, and Primary Wave, according to FinancialTimes.com.

Mercuriadis, CEO and founder of Hipgnosis Song Management, said: “We’ve had an incredible four years at Hipgnosis Song Management, but we are still just beginning. I don’t believe there is anyone better than Ben Katovsky to help us reach the goals we have set for Hipgnosis. He has all the qualities of leadership, innovation, and ambition and believes in our mission of establishing song management as the new paradigm while at the same time using our success to advocate for songwriters. I am delighted to welcome him to the Hipgnosis family as our president and COO and look forward to a long, rewarding relationship.”