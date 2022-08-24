Eddie Sikazwe Named Senior Director Of A&R At Secretly Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Secretly Publishing announced the promotion of Eddie Sikazwe, who has been tapped to serve as the company’s first Senior Director of A&R.

In his new role, Sikazwe will report to Secretly Co-Founder & President of A&R, Chris Swanson and collaborate with Kathleen Cook, who was recently promoted to Vice President of Publishing & Sync.

Sikazwe joined Secretly in 2020 and during his tenure he helped to sign artists such as serpentwithfeet, Luke Titus, NNAMDÏ and Jonah Yano.

Prior to joining Secretly, Sikazwe founded the Los Angeles-based Abstract Management.

“Music publishing represents the essence of why I love music,” says Eddie Sikazwe. “It’s about connecting great artists, songwriters, and producers to create art. I would like to thank the leadership team at Secretly Group for empowering me to do the work I love. I’m excited to continue building with a team that has a track record of championing and supporting artists, songwriters, and musicians throughout its history.”

“We have spent the last couple of years growing our sync and administration teams to keep up with a rapidly expanding catalog, and our publishing machine is more well-oiled than it’s ever been,” says Kathleen Cook. “I’m thrilled to have Eddie take the helm of A&R and bring a new level of energy and focus to signing talented writers. I’m also looking forward to seeing him build out a team and enable us to better serve our existing roster.”