BTS

BTS To Perform A Free Concert In Support Of South Korea’s World Expo Ambitions

BUSAN, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — K-pop icons BTS announced the details of concert in support of South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

The free concert will take place at Busan’s Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun in front of an expected crowd of more than 100,000 fans.

The concert will also be broadcast at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot for an additional 10,000 anticipated fans.

The concert will also serve as the kick-off event for BTS’s role as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea.

“We will make extra efforts to not only support the bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide,” BTS said in a joint statement announcing their support of the World Expo bid.

