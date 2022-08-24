Joni Mitchell Presented With An Honorary Doctorate From The Berklee College of Music

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — The Berklee College of Music’s Office of the President and Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice presented an honorary doctorate to the legendary singer-songwriter and recording artist Joni Mitchell.

The honoary degree was presented to Mitchell at a ceremony in Santa Monica on August 23rd with Linda Brown and Russell Brown of the MaddocksBrown Foundation hosting the private gathering.

“I am thrilled that we are finally able to honor Joni Mitchell. Her career and social principles stand for the values our institute pursues—imagination, freedom, equity, and identity. I can think of no one more deserving,” Terri Lyne Carrington, founder and artistic director of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice

“Well, luckily I’m too old to get a swelled head,” said Mitchell, according to the Berklee College of Music. “It’s a beautiful event. Words can’t describe it. I’ve got my good friends here with me.”

Mitchell added, “I wish my parents were alive. My mother in particular would be really proud of this because she wanted me to go to college. I went to art school and I quit after a year. She thinks of me as a quitter. So to see this achievement would be really impressive to her. I wish I could share it with her. ”

The evening included musical tributes from artists such as Dianne Reeves, Esperanza Spalding, and säje, as well as Berklee students Devon Gates (bass), Julian Miltenberger (drums), Milena Casado (trumpet), and Nika Ko (piano), all performing Mitchell’s songs, including “A Case of You,” “Love,” “Both Sides Now,” “River,” and more.

Guests included Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter, among others.