Chicago’s Grafton Pub & Grill And Raleigh’s C. Grace Jazz Club To Shutter

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — The City of Chicago lost a live music venue on Wednesday when The Grafton Pub and Grill announced plans to permanently close its doors.

The venue has been a fixture of the city’s Lincoln Square neighborhood for more than 20 years.

The pub’s staff announced the shutdown via social media:

This has been a tough announcement for us to have to make but after thoughtful consideration we have decided to close The Grafton.

We count ourselves lucky to have been a staple in Lincoln Square for almost 20 years.

We want to thank all of our customers and neighborhood regulars for supporting us over the years. We want to especially thank our valued staff for their hard work & dedication. It sounds so cliche, but we couldn’t have done it without you guys.

The bar has been at the center of our family for so long and we will miss it dearly. We are very proud with what we have accomplished over the past 20 years. As new chapters unfold for our family and our staff we old on to the great memories we have all shared at The Grafton.

In a joint statement, Owners Malcolm and Andrea Molloy and general manager Ambrose Cappucio said the venue’s final day of trading will be August 28th.

C. Grace To Close

C. Grace, the long-running cocktail bar and jazz club in Raleigh, North Carolina, also announced plans to close.

The club, which includes its main room as well as the Empress Room upstairs, has been hosting jazz and live entertainment since it was opened in 2011 by Catrina Godwin.

Catrina announced plans for the club’s closure via social media this week, writing:

To all the many guests and musicians who graced our room, became friends and supported us – thank you from the bottom of my heart. You made the journey worth it and filled my evenings with delight, fun stories and fond memories. Our doors may close, but I, and my family, will always treasure the last decade at C. Grace and Empress. Thank you.