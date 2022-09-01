Elektra Entertainment Marketing Promotes Adam Ruehmer and Katie Robinson

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Group‘s (WMG) Elektra Entertainment has made two promotions within the label group’s marketing department. Katie Robinson has been named Senior Vice President (SVP), while Adam Ruehmer has been upped to Senior Director and Head of Digital Marketing, effective immediately. Robinson and Ruehmer will both report to Elektra Co-Presidents, Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel. They are based in Los Angeles.

Robinson joined Elektra in 2019 as Vice President (VP), Marketing and has overseen campaigns for the label group’s artist roster, including Avril Lavigne, jxdn, A Day To Remember, Alec Benjamin, Fitz and The Tantrums, and more. The appointment marked her return to WMG, having worked with the Atlantic/Fueled By Ramen rosters from 2006 to 2013, rising to Senior Director of Marketing. She helped launch the multi-platinum careers of Bruno Mars, Paramore, Panic! At The Disco, fun., and others.

Before Elektra, she was the Global Head of Marketing at Red Bull Records. Before that, she spent three years at Interscope, overseeing marketing for The 1975, Madonna, and others.

Ruehmer was named Director of Digital Marketing at Elektra Entertainment in 2021 after spending over seven years at Warner Records and has led digital campaigns/strategy for Brandi Carlile, Alec Benjamin, Avril Lavigne, Twenty One Pilots, Gojira, and more.

His work on the interactive site for the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory earned a Webby nomination.

Robinson said: “Marketing is an integral piece of the artist development process, and it’s been a privilege to play a part in the success of many of our talented acts. Mike and Gregg have built a collaborative, creative team at Elektra, and I’m grateful to continue to work together as we champion our incredible artists and their music.”

Ruehmer added: “Joining the Elektra team has led me to some of the most memorable and fulfilling moments of my career. There’s so much more I’m looking forward to achieving for our artists, and I’m thankful to Mike and Gregg for trusting me to spearhead our efforts in the digital space.”