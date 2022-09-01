5 Seconds of Summer Announce ‘The Feeling of Falling Upwards’

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – On the eve of their new album, 5 Seconds of Summer will perform an exclusive global live stream, “The Feeling of Falling Upwards,” from the world-famous Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday (September 22).

To commemorate the release of the band’s 5th studio album, 5SOS5, they will perform a set of reimagined versions of songs from their 11-year catalog plus brand-new songs off the new album, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. This will be the first time the band has played at the iconic venue, but amazingly a special full circle moment, being also only steps away from where they first arrived in the UK nearly ten years ago.

The band’s highly anticipated 5th studio album, 5SOS5, will arrive on September 23 and be released independently via BMG. The deluxe CD and digital album versions will also have 19 tracks in cassette and vinyl formats.

5SOS5 showcases the band’s artistry and growth over their 10-year career with reflective and intimate lyrics. The band wrote the majority of the new album – comprised of Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass), and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums). Clifford took the lead on production, and the album will include their previously released tracks “Take My Hand,” “Me, Myself & I,” and their smash hit “Complete Mess.”

“To celebrate the release of our 5th studio album, we really wanted to do something that could involve all our fans around the world,” the band shares. “That’s where the idea was born. For this special show, we will perform a set of reimagined songs from our career plus brand-new tracks off the new album, accompanied by an orchestra and choir.”

“This will be a show like nothing we have ever done before, and what’s so special is we actually busked just outside the Royal Albert Hall back in 2013 to a few ‘day one’ fans! To now play a show there, at one of the most iconic venues in the world, is a really unique moment and one we felt was the perfect way to commemorate the new album. We can’t wait to share this night with you and are so grateful to still be taking this journey with every single one of you.”

Produced by Driift, the fully-live performance will be streamed worldwide at 8.30pm London time (BST). The show will then be rebroadcast three times so fans worldwide can watch at a more convenient time. Following that, the show will be available to watch On Demand for another three days.

Stream at the following times:

Live: 8:30 pm BST

8:30 pm BST Rebroadcast #1: 8:30pm EDT

8:30pm EDT Rebroadcast #2: 8:30pm PDT

8:30pm PDT Rebroadcast #3: Friday September 23 – 8:30pm AEST

Friday September 23 – 8:30pm AEST On Demand: Friday, September 23 – 2 pm BST – Monday, September 26 – 2 pm BST

The band has sold over 3 million concert tickets while touring and more than 13 million albums. They recently joined Spotify’s exclusive Billions Club with their hit single “Youngblood.” The Australian band has also been recognized with numerous awards, including ten European Music awards, five ARIA awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, an American Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and three APRA Awards.