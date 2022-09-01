Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, And More Added To Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas Special

UNIVERSAL CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Miley Cyrus (Parton’s goddaughter) have all been cast as guest stars in NBC’s Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

In addition to the legendary Dolly Parton in the lead role, the film will star Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

A modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is the backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Parton’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Parton finds herself taking a personal journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her unique Three Wise Mountain Men. When it’s time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired, Parton goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.

Nelson and Miley each lent their voice to a track on A Holly Dolly Christmas, Parton’s 2020 Christmas album, and they’re not the only Parton collaborators to reprise their roles in bringing festive cheer to her new Christmas movie. Late-night talk show host Fallon appeared on a version of “All I Want for Christmas is You” on Parton’s 2020 holiday record.

Christian artist Williams previously teamed up with Parton for a duet called “There Was Jesus.”

Parton has a hand in producing and writing the musical, which she worked on with Sam Haskell and David Rambo. It’s one of the multiple Christmas-related endeavors she’s planned for this year: On Friday (August 26), Parton announced the Ultimate Deluxe version of A Holly Dolly Christmas, featuring several new tracks, including “A Smoky Mountain Christmas.”

Rambo will write and executive produce the tv special with Haskell and Parton. Joe Lazarov will direct and executive produce. Hudson Hickman will executive produce, and Billy Levin will serve as producer. Warner Bros. Television will produce with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.