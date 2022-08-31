The Inaugural Sacred Rose Music Festival Plagued By Bad Weather, POS Glitches

BRIDGEVIEW, IL (CelebrityAccess) — Fans at an Illinois music festival had a bad case of sticker shock after point-of-sale terminals charged more than anticipated to some user’s credit cards at the event.

One fan who attended the Sacred Rose Music Festival told Chicago’s WLS-AM that she was shocked to find a $2,079 charge on her credit card bill after using the card at the festival and at first, assumed she’d been a victim of fraud.

Other attendees reported similar charges with the Chicago Tribue reporting that some fans were charged as much as $4,000 from point-of-sale terminals at the event.

“I don’t know what they could do to get me going back there next year,” 33-year-old David Littman, who reported a credit card charge of nearly $1,300 after using a credit card at the festival.

SeatGeek Stadium, who ran all points of sale on beverages, released an official statement noting that the charges were made in error and assured fans that the transactions were secure.

“You may have accidentally been charged a large amount from F&B at the stadium when using a credit card. Our payment processing is secure but had a configuration error. There was no exposure or fraud; we are PCI compliant. We are reversing all of these charges and you should see the amount credited to your card in 3-5 business days,” the statement said.

“We are very sorry the mix up (SIC) and offer sincerest apologies for the inconvenience. If you have further questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to us at SGSorders@spectraxp.com.”

The credit card snafu was not the only challenge festival organizers faced for the inaugural edition of the three-day festival. Dangerous weather on the final day of the event caused intermittent disruptions throughout the day before finally forcing an early end to the event on Sunday night.

“Safety is our #1 priority. There are safety protocols in place and we hit the show stoppage criteria. Working with local officials we made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of the inaugural Sacred Rose Sunday,” festival organizers announced on Sunday evening after a delay of several hours.