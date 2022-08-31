Icon Entertainment Group Taps 117 Entertainment For Public Relations

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Icon Entertainment Group, which owns multiple music properties in the Nashville region, has partnered with 117 Entertainment for exclusive public relations representation.

Founded by real estate investor Bill Miller, Icon Entertainment owns and operates the Johnny Cash Museum, Nudie’s Honky Tonk, House of Cards, Skull’s Rainbow Room, Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ and the Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville.

The company also announced an expansion into East Nashville, where they will take over the building that house the Southern Grist Brewing Co.

“When the Southern Grist building became available, we wanted to do something that would be very special, very unique, yet tailormade to East Nashville that would have that ‘come on home feel,’ the family feel, the neighborhood feel,” Miller told the Nashville Business Journal.

As well, Icon plans to expand their existing footprint in the Southern Turf building, which already houses Skull’s Rainbow Room and anticipates adding three other properties to the market, including a Frank Sinatra-themed restaurant and bar which is projected to open in the second quarter of 2023.