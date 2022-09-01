Jeff Ponchick, SoundCloud’s Vice President, Head of Creator Announces Exit From Company

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – Jeff Ponchick, SoundCloud‘s Vice President, Head of Creator, is exiting the company. Ponchick revealed the news last week in a LinkedIn post, in which he wrote:

“After 7+ incredible years of at Repost by SoundCloud & SoundCloud, it’s time to step down. What’s next? I’m not entirely sure, but I’m looking forward to finally taking some time for myself while I figure out the next thing. If you’re an artist and need to get in touch with Repost, you can always reach out to support@repostnetwork.com or contact me directly, and I will try my best to connect the dots for you. Now more than ever, I trust in our team to continue on our mission of helping musicians make a living through their online audience. Grateful to all that were a part of this journey. From idea to working business to acquisition to post-acquisition and everything in between. Until next time, Jeff.”

Ponchick co-founded and previously served as the CEO of subscription-based artist services platform Repost Network, which SoundCloud acquired in May 2019 for around $15M.

Ponchick served as Vice President, Head of Repost until late 2021 and was then promoted to Vice President, Head of Creator at SoundCloud.

Ponchick is at least the second high-profile executive to announce their departure from the company. Last week, SoundCloud‘s VP Content Partnerships and Operations Raoul Chatterjee revealed that he’s leaving the music streaming company.

News of both Ponchick and Chatterjee’s exit from SoundCloud follows the company’s confirmation earlier this month that it’s in the process of reducing its global workforce by approximately 20%, blaming “challenging economic climate and financial market headwinds”.

SoundCloud’s creator-facing services business has accelerated since Repost was acquired back in 2019, with Repost playing a central role in the platform’s artist services strategy.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, SoundCloud revealed in an expansive Billboard profile that it’s launching a new white-glove tier of service for indie artists; what it calls the SoundCloud “roster”. The acts that make it into this tier will receive financial resources from SoundCloud, with some receiving meaningful levels of financial advances and marketing support.

SoundCloud is banking its future on developing artists, and it all started with Repost. Now Repost’s founder is exiting the company.