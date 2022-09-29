Lisa Bowen Named President Of Disney+

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution announced that executive Lisa Bowen has been named as President of the company’s flagship streaming service, Disney+.

In this role, Bowen will work to solidify Disney+’s position in the streaming market and has led global business operations for Disney’s streaming platforms, including Disney+, since 2019.

In her new role, Bowen will collaborate with division leaders across the Disney constellation as the streaming platform gears up for the release of an advertising-supported tier.

Regional leaders for Disney+ in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Latin America will report jointly to Bowen and regional leadership. Bowen will continue to report to Michael Paull, President, Direct to Consumer, Disney Media Entertainment & Distribution.

“Alisa has been an indispensable member of our leadership team since the inception of Disney+,” said Paull. “She possesses a rare and valuable combination of deep institutional knowledge, forward-thinking innovation, and global vision rooted in a strong focus on our consumer, that is perfectly suited for this critical role, and I am confident that she will have an immediate and positive impact on the business.”

“Disney+ is a phenomenal growth story and has delighted fans around the world at tremendous scale. We have a best-in-class team behind this success and I’m excited to partner with them in this new role, as we drive the next phase of Disney+ growth,” added Bowen. “Our upcoming content is incredibly exciting, and we are committed to innovation to give our fans and subscribers the best possible experience, including more choice on how they can enjoy Disney+”

Bowen joined the Disney Team in 201 7as SVP, Digital Media and CTO of the company’s international operations, focusing on an overhaul of Disney’s channel broadcast technology, content operations, and digital publishing across EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Prior to Disney, she served as CTO of News Corp Australia, but also held product, business operations, and general management leadership positions at major media organizations.

Bowen holds a Masters of Business Administration from the London Business School and will continue to be based in Los Angeles, California.