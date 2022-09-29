Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Radio Host Thom Hartmann

Bob Lefsetz  Contact MePosted on
Radio talk show host Thom Hartmann reaches 7 million people a week. We discuss the status of both the Republicans and the Democrats and investigate the state of talk radio today. Thom is erudite and insightful, prepare to be stimulated!

