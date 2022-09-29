The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Radio Host Thom Hartmann

Radio talk show host Thom Hartmann reaches 7 million people a week. We discuss the status of both the Republicans and the Democrats and investigate the state of talk radio today. Thom is erudite and insightful, prepare to be stimulated!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/thom-hartmann-102616577/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thom-hartmann/id1316200737?i=1000581063697

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2Oiq6ZGbrqn62uoiWzID97?si=ngwsZGGLTFGCoD_8p2Xj3Q

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/66e20b5a-5bfc-4b62-9864-e1688aff86ac/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-thom-hartmann

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/thom-hartmann-207165279