MSG Announces A Sponsorship Deal With City National Bank For The Beacon Theatre

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment announced that City National Bank has become the first Premier Partner of the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City.

The sponsorship partnership launches with “Paramore Gives Back with City National Bank and Support + Feed” featuring the American rock band Paramore. A portion of the ticket sales from the November 13th concert will benefit Support + Feed, an intersectional nonprofit organization dedicated to creating an equitable, plant-based food system and combating food insecurity and the climate crisis. City National Bank will match Paramore’s donation up to $10,000.

We are thrilled to welcome City National Bank as the Premier Partner of the Beacon Theatre,” said Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president, chief sales and marketing officer, MSG Entertainment. “We couldn’t think of a better way to kick off this partnership than with Grammy Award-nominated Paramore. ‘Paramore Gives Back with City National Bank and Support + Feed’ will be a unique opportunity for fans to experience their favorite band in an intimate setting at one of the most iconic theaters in the world.”

“On behalf of City National Bank, we are honored to be the first Premier Partner of the iconic Beacon Theatre,” said Linda Duncombe, chief marketing, product and digital officer, City National Bank. “City National is proud to support the ‘Paramore Gives Back’ concert and Support + Feed’s mission combating food insecurity.”