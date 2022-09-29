Billy Joel Announced For BST Hyde Park 2023

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Piano Man, Billy Joel, has been announced as a headliner for the BST Hyde Park concert series in 2023.

Joel, who is known for hits such as “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” is scheduled to perform on July 7th for what BST Hyde Park is billing as Joel’s only announced European appearance in 2023.

Joel joins Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, who are slated to make their BST Hyde Park debut with fully sold out shows on July 6th and July 8th, bracketing Joel’s appearance.

With record sales of more than 160 million over a career that spans almost 50 years, Joel is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. He’s the recipient of 3 Grammy nominations and six Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award.

Since 2014, he’s performed a monthly residency at Madison Square Garden, with all of the 83 shows during that span fully selling out. He just announced his 87th scheduled performance at MSG for January 13th.