Paul Hourican Promoted to Head of Music Operations at TikTok

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Paul Hourican has been promoted to Global Head of Music Operations at TikTok. The London-based music executive joined the business in November 2019 as Head of Music Operations, UK and EU.

During his time at the ByteDance-owned platform, Hourican has focused on the major music markets across Europe and has had responsibility for music strategy and its execution in the region.

Hourican will now lead a team to coordinate TikTok’s music campaigns globally, including its work with artists and labels.

Prior to joining TikTok, Hourican worked as the Head of International Artist Marketing at YouTube, in New York, between 2017 and 2019.

He was a Music Curation Lead at the platform prior to that, between 2015 and 2017.

Before he worked at YouTube, Hourican was the Head of Talent and Music at MTV UK in London.

Announcing his new role in a LinkedIn post on Thursday (September 29), Hourican said: “More to follow, but very excited and grateful to be taking on a new gig at TikTok as Global Head of Music Operations.

“It’s truly a privilege to come to work every day with such an incredibly talented and passionate group of teammates, so I’m beyond excited for the journey ahead, to continue supporting our incredible partners and our artist community and to make some new friends along the way.”