Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran. Courtesy Image.

Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 North American ‘Mathematics’ Stadium Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Ed Sheeran is bringing his Mathematics (÷ + – = x)  tour to North America next year. The singer announced dates for his first stateside swing in almost five years on Monday (October 3), revealing a string of stadium shows slated to kick off on May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and wind down at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on September 23.

Khalid (May 6 – September 2), Russ (September 9 -23), as well as sets from Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters, and Rosa Linn.

This is the first time back in North America since Sheeran’s 2018 Divide Tour became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time. According to a release announcing the North American dates, the recently wrapped UK/European leg of the Mathematics tour found Sheeran performing for more than three million people in six months.

Registration for Ticketmaster’s #VerifiedFan sale opened Monday (October 3) and will end on October 9. The Verified Fan presale begins on Wednesday (October 12) and runs through October 13. The general public on-sale kicks off on October 14.

Sheeran will appear on The Late Show on October 13 and Good Morning America on October 14.

“Mathematics Tour” dates below:
May 6 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (+ x)
May 13 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (+ x)
May 20 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (+ x)
May 27 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (+ x)
June 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (+ x)
June 10 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (+ x)
June 17 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (+ *)
June 24 — Landover, MD @ FedEx Field (+ *)
July 1 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (+ *)
July 8 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (+ *)
July 15 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field (+ *)
July 22 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (+ %)
July 29 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (+ %)
August 5 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (+ % )
August 12 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (+ %)
August 19 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (+ %)
August 26 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field (+ #)
Sept. 2 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place (+ #)
Sept. 9 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (- #)
Sept. 16 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium (- #)
Sept. 23 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium (- #)

+ Khalid
x Dylan
* Rosa Linn
% Cat Burns
# Maisie Peters

