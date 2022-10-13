The Bowery Presents Names Charley Magrew as New SVP

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Presents’ The Bowery Presents has promoted Charley Magrew to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Marketing, Ticketing, and Partnerships.

Magrew will lead The Bowery Presents’ marketing, ticketing and partnerships team in his new role as it expands its footprint and business operations. He’ll also focus on new venue development, institutional and venue branding, event marketing, strategic partnerships, ticket inventory management, and new revenue generation. The Bowery Presents operates more than two dozen venues in New York City, Boston, New Orleans, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Virginia, and Maine.

The Bowery Presents founder John Moore and his partner Jim Glancy noted in a joint statement, “Charley is a well-respected leader in our business and has been instrumental in the development and launches of several of Bowery’s venues, including Brooklyn Steel, Webster Hall, and Roadrunner.”

Magrew began his career with The Bowery Presents in 2015 as head of marketing before he moved into the role of VP. Over the past seven years, he’s worked with hundreds of artist teams, including The Rolling Stones, LCD Soundsystem, Adele, Leon Bridges, Tame Impala, and Bon Iver.